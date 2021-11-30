Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Sells 325 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lessened its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Public Storage makes up about 3.3% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $5,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on PSA shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $321.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.46.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $329.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.83. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $212.22 and a 1-year high of $340.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.58%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

