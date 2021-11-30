Automata Network Market Capitalization Achieves $198.01 Million (ATA)

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. Over the last seven days, Automata Network has traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Automata Network coin can now be purchased for about $1.15 or 0.00002017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Automata Network has a market cap of $198.01 million and $42.84 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00066584 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00072018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.49 or 0.00095634 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,662.92 or 0.08183419 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,276.28 or 1.00519769 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00022013 BTC.

About Automata Network

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Buying and Selling Automata Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Automata Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Automata Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

