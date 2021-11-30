Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) and Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB) Critical Review

Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB) and Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cortland Bancorp and Axos Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cortland Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Axos Financial 0 1 3 1 3.00

Axos Financial has a consensus price target of $56.40, indicating a potential downside of 0.37%. Given Axos Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Axos Financial is more favorable than Cortland Bancorp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cortland Bancorp and Axos Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cortland Bancorp $34.45 million 3.60 $8.26 million N/A N/A Axos Financial $723.12 million 4.66 $215.71 million $3.69 15.34

Axos Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Cortland Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

Cortland Bancorp has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axos Financial has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.9% of Cortland Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.5% of Axos Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Cortland Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Axos Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cortland Bancorp and Axos Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cortland Bancorp 28.18% 12.02% 1.21% Axos Financial 30.84% 16.75% 1.58%

Summary

Axos Financial beats Cortland Bancorp on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cortland Bancorp Company Profile

Cortland Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and retail banking services through its subsidiary, The Cortland Savings and Banking Company. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage and installment loans, night depository, automated teller services, safe deposit boxes, and other miscellaneous services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Cortland, OH.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels. The Securities Business segment involves in the clearing broker-dealer, registered investment advisor, and introducing broker-dealer lines of businesses. The company was founded on July 6, 1999 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

