Bath & Body Works (BBWI) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

11/19/2021 – Bath & Body Works had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/19/2021 – Bath & Body Works had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $90.00 to $98.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/19/2021 – Bath & Body Works had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $85.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Bath & Body Works had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $105.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Bath & Body Works had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Bath & Body Works had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $85.00 to $91.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Bath & Body Works had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $85.00 to $95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Bath & Body Works had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $67.00 to $76.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Bath & Body Works had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $78.00 to $89.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Bath & Body Works had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $86.00 to $87.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/17/2021 – Bath & Body Works had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $78.00 to $86.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Bath & Body Works had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $74.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/12/2021 – Bath & Body Works was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bath & Body Works is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances(R) offering exclusive fragrances for the body and home, fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. Bath & Body Works, formerly known as L BRANDS INC, is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio. “

10/5/2021 – Bath & Body Works was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bath & Body Works is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances(R) offering exclusive fragrances for the body and home, fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. Bath & Body Works, formerly known as L BRANDS INC, is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio. “

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $75.28 on Tuesday. Bath & Body Works Inc has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $82.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.95.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 211.22% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 10.58%.

In related news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $400,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,531,646,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,184,238,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $889,125,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $468,997,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $382,655,000. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

