Bean Cash Hits Market Cap of $1.10 Million (BITB)

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. Bean Cash has a total market cap of $1.10 million and $277.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bean Cash has traded down 38.5% against the US dollar. One Bean Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bean Cash alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000015 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000023 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bean Cash Coin Profile

Bean Cash (BITB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bean Cash’s total supply is 4,463,737,000 coins. The official message board for Bean Cash is www.bitbean.org/forum . The Reddit community for Bean Cash is https://reddit.com/r/BeanCashOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bean Cash is www.beancash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBean is another alternative cryptocurrency. Its Proof of Stake is different from other coins. In addition to only giving all coins that have over 6 hours of age only 6 hours of age in the PoS calculations, the blocks which are found are static blocks similar to PoW. Each PoS block is 1000 coins. “Bean Cash (Ticker: BEAN) is a re-brand of the digital currency and network, previously known as “BitBean” (Ticker: BITB). The “BitBean” blockchain and network began on February 13th., 2015. In 2018 a private company (unrelated to the cryptocurrency previously known as “BitBean”) began using US Trademark authority to usurp the name “BitBean” for its own use. Pre-empting this action, in late 2017, it was decided by Bean Core to rebrand to Bean Cash to avoid unnecessary conflicts. It was the first 'crypto-currency' to implement a maximum of 20MB block sizes, based on Gavin Andersen's proposals to fix Bitcoin's scalability limitations. BitBean was also the first 'cryptocurrency' to pioneer the use of static block rewards in a Proof of Bean (PoB) system — which now makes energy wasting PoW (Proof of Work) systems, inefficient, expensive and archaic!” “

Bean Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bean Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bean Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bean Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bean Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.