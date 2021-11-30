BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at B. Riley

BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) had its price target reduced by research analysts at B. Riley from $50.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 309.09% from the stock’s current price.

BioVie stock opened at $6.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.56. BioVie has a 1-year low of $5.34 and a 1-year high of $46.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIVI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in BioVie during the first quarter worth $1,758,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioVie by 267.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 71,197 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioVie in the second quarter worth $473,000. swisspartners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BioVie by 45.0% in the third quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 80,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioVie in the first quarter worth $410,000. Institutional investors own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

BioVie, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which discovers, develops and commercializes drug therapies for liver disease. It focuses on BIV201, which treats ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis. The company was founded on April 10, 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

