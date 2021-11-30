BitCore Hits 24 Hour Volume of $273,736.00 (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. During the last week, BitCore has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. BitCore has a market capitalization of $4.20 million and $273,736.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCore coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000398 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitCore alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,262.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,672.51 or 0.08019804 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.19 or 0.00369352 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $580.97 or 0.00997161 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.35 or 0.00084699 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00011821 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $246.25 or 0.00422651 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00005918 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.57 or 0.00387170 BTC.

BitCore Profile

BitCore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.