BOX (NYSE:BOX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

BOX (NYSE:BOX) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $224.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:BOX traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.41. 3,985,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,799,462. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. BOX has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $27.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.86.

In other BOX news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $72,098.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $353,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,182,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,904,611. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,773 shares of company stock worth $1,203,848. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BOX by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of BOX by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 594,526 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of BOX by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BOX by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,819,000 after acquiring an additional 500,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BOX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded BOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

About BOX

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

