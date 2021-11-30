BOX (NYSE:BOX) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.22-0.23 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $227-229 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $222.95 million.BOX also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.830-$0.840 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities raised BOX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BOX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BOX from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.13.

NYSE:BOX traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.41. 3,985,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,799,462. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.78 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. BOX has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $27.41.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $224.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.62 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BOX will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $72,098.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $381,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,773 shares of company stock worth $1,203,848 over the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOX. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BOX by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 108.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 594,526 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in BOX by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 23.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,819,000 after purchasing an additional 500,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

