Brokerages Anticipate Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Will Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Brokerages expect Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Veeco Instruments reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Veeco Instruments.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $150.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.63 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

VECO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

In other news, Director Peter J. Simone sold 6,451 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $174,693.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Veeco Instruments by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Veeco Instruments by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 34,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Veeco Instruments by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 90,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 3.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 3.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VECO stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.58. 322,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,641. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Veeco Instruments has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $27.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.18 and a beta of 1.44.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

