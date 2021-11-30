Brokers Set Expectations for CyrusOne Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CONE)

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CyrusOne in a report released on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $4.08 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.98. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CyrusOne’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.94 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $90.50 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.35.

CyrusOne stock opened at $89.38 on Tuesday. CyrusOne has a 12-month low of $61.64 and a 12-month high of $89.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.01, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. CyrusOne’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CONE. Bbva USA purchased a new position in CyrusOne in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 94.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in CyrusOne in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CyrusOne in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CyrusOne in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 507.33%.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

