Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

BEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James set a $44.00 price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. CSFB set a $45.00 target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:BEP opened at $36.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of -45.49 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.64. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $49.87.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.13). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $966.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.304 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -152.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,092,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,299,000 after acquiring an additional 20,326 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 19,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,121,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,812,000 after acquiring an additional 64,567 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,310,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,562,000 after acquiring an additional 38,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

