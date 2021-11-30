BTR Capital Management Inc. Acquires 5,424 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares during the quarter. MetLife comprises about 1.5% of BTR Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $12,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in MetLife during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 457.5% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in MetLife by 136.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in MetLife by 49.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $59.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.10. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.62 and a 52-week high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MET shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.23.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.