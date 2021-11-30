Burency (BUY) Price Hits $0.0349

Burency (CURRENCY:BUY) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. Over the last week, Burency has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. One Burency coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0349 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Burency has a market cap of $6.77 million and approximately $740,079.00 worth of Burency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Burency alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00045202 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $138.24 or 0.00242610 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00008031 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.67 or 0.00088926 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Burency Profile

Burency (CRYPTO:BUY) is a coin. It was first traded on August 19th, 2018. Burency’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 193,878,224 coins. Burency’s official message board is medium.com/@BurencyOfficial . The official website for Burency is burency.com . Burency’s official Twitter account is @buying_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Burency's project includes a cryptocurrency exchange, a wallet application, and mining & blockchain development centre. “

Burency Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Burency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Burency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Burency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.