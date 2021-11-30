Capital Planning LLC Acquires 55,363 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Capital Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 113.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,363 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Capital Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 71,962,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,924,000 after buying an additional 3,523,179 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 57,919,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279,454 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,548,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,054 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,294,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,123,000 after buying an additional 411,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,188,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137,578 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $38.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.81. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $34.62 and a 52-week high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.