Capital Planning LLC Buys 12,233 Shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Capital Planning LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,233 shares during the period. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Capital Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Capital Planning LLC owned 0.18% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 985.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

PHB stock opened at $19.20 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.49. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.09 and a one year high of $19.69.

