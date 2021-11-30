Capital Planning LLC Buys 2,489 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Capital Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises 2.7% of Capital Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $6,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $77.61 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.53.

