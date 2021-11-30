Capital Planning LLC Sells 44,264 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Capital Planning LLC lessened its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 80.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,264 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 232.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $102.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.15. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $110.93.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

