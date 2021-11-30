carVertical (CV) Hits Market Capitalization of $8.00 Million

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. One carVertical coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, carVertical has traded 53.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. carVertical has a total market cap of $8.00 million and $624,785.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00045087 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.12 or 0.00239985 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007983 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.81 or 0.00088929 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

carVertical Coin Profile

carVertical (CV) is a coin. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 coins and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 coins. carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com/investors . The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CarVertical is a blockchain-based vehicle history registry. The CarVertical will allow the network users to register their vehicles on the blockchain as a property and by installing a miner into the vehicle OBD slot (On-Board Diagnostics) generate a stream of real-time information that will be used to calculate the real value of the vehicle. In order to calculate the real value of a certain vehicle, the CarVertical team will use machine learning and advanced mathematical models. Furthermore, the CarVertical will feature a wallet that will serve as a gateway to most of their services, including the car's registration and maintenance records previously mentioned, and also perform insurance or technical inspection tasks. CarVertical token (CV) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the network users that provide information about the vehicle. “

carVertical Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade carVertical should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase carVertical using one of the exchanges listed above.

