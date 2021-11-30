Casper Market Capitalization Tops $565.74 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. One Casper coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded 22.7% higher against the US dollar. Casper has a market cap of $565.74 million and $136.81 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00066444 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00072259 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.55 or 0.00095620 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,664.93 or 0.08176354 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,950.77 or 0.99819242 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00021994 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s total supply is 10,507,677,886 coins and its circulating supply is 2,757,330,872 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

