CertiK 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $21.37 Million (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. One CertiK coin can currently be purchased for about $1.90 or 0.00003320 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CertiK has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. CertiK has a total market capitalization of $112.91 million and approximately $21.37 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About CertiK

CertiK launched on October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 105,479,914 coins and its circulating supply is 59,515,157 coins. CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org . The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

CertiK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CertiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

