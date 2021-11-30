Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.000-$0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $495 million-$510 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $481.75 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Chico’s FAS from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

NYSE CHS opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.40. Chico’s FAS has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $7.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $472.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.35 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 40.13% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. Research analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 191.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 922,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 221,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 128,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 62,926 shares in the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.