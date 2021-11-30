Chimpion (BNANA) Price Hits $3.96 on Exchanges

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. One Chimpion coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.96 or 0.00006943 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Chimpion has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. Chimpion has a total market capitalization of $125.52 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chimpion Coin Profile

Chimpion (BNANA) is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io . The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Buying and Selling Chimpion

