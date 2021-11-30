Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.950-$7.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $1 billion-$1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1 billion.

Shares of Citi Trends stock opened at $77.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.56. Citi Trends has a one year low of $32.78 and a one year high of $111.44. The company has a market cap of $703.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.80.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTRN. Benchmark began coverage on Citi Trends in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Citi Trends from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Citi Trends from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

In related news, SVP James A. Dunn sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.71, for a total value of $1,754,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,369 shares in the company, valued at $5,821,224.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Margaret L. Jenkins sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $283,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRN. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 120.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,786,000 after buying an additional 50,839 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 4.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 18.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 197.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676 shares during the last quarter.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

