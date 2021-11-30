Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,414,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,421,000 after purchasing an additional 735,828 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Citigroup by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,491,000 after acquiring an additional 752,313 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 35.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,657,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896,247 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Citigroup by 0.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,027,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,941,000 after acquiring an additional 77,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Citigroup by 5.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,103,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,788,000 after acquiring an additional 689,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on C. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.15.

Shares of C stock opened at $65.04 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.06. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.99 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $131.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.84.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.07%.

In related news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.