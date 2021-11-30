Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Maxim Group

Equities researchers at Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 146.91% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

NASDAQ CTXR opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.17. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $4.56. The firm has a market cap of $236.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTXR. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 188.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 222,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 145,220 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 48.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 9,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. 17.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is currently advancing four proprietary product candidates: Mino-Lok, which is an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome.

