Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Holdings Reduced by Sentinel Trust Co. LBA

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA reduced its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Cloudflare makes up about 1.6% of Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $10,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 434.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 238.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 94.6% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NET. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $122.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $130.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.71.

In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total value of $6,850,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total value of $1,071,392.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 744,740 shares of company stock worth $119,796,335. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:NET opened at $191.00 on Tuesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.96 and a twelve month high of $221.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.25. The company has a market cap of $61.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -272.98 and a beta of 0.61.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

