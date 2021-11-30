Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 243,100 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the October 31st total of 132,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 306,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NYSE RQI traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $16.11. 441,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,149. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.23 and a 200 day moving average of $16.01. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $17.15.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 29,639 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,151,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,221,000 after purchasing an additional 279,379 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 217,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 62,899 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

