Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 243,100 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the October 31st total of 132,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 306,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
NYSE RQI traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $16.11. 441,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,149. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.23 and a 200 day moving average of $16.01. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $17.15.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.
About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.
