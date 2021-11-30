Comparing iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) and Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR)

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) and Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

iTeos Therapeutics has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kymera Therapeutics has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for iTeos Therapeutics and Kymera Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iTeos Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Kymera Therapeutics 0 3 6 0 2.67

iTeos Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $46.25, suggesting a potential upside of 31.02%. Kymera Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $76.43, suggesting a potential upside of 37.66%. Given Kymera Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kymera Therapeutics is more favorable than iTeos Therapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares iTeos Therapeutics and Kymera Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iTeos Therapeutics N/A N/A -$38.03 million $0.29 121.72 Kymera Therapeutics $34.03 million 83.84 -$45.59 million ($1.69) -32.85

iTeos Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kymera Therapeutics. Kymera Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than iTeos Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.3% of iTeos Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.9% of Kymera Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of iTeos Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.3% of Kymera Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares iTeos Therapeutics and Kymera Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iTeos Therapeutics N/A 4.55% 3.08% Kymera Therapeutics -112.31% -24.30% -15.58%

Summary

iTeos Therapeutics beats Kymera Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity. Iteos Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

