Cosmos (ATOM) Trading Down 10.9% Over Last 7 Days

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion and $428.78 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for $27.47 or 0.00048154 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55,660.77 or 0.97558215 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004180 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00006446 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00038875 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.72 or 0.00669054 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003204 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000149 BTC.

ATOM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 283,236,513 coins and its circulating supply is 225,451,910 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

