Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Stake Lessened by Genesis Investment Management LLP

Genesis Investment Management LLP reduced its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,393,887 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the quarter. Credicorp accounts for approximately 5.2% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Genesis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 1.75% of Credicorp worth $154,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BAP opened at $118.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1 year low of $88.67 and a 1 year high of $169.50.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($1.94). The firm had revenue of $680.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.02 million. Credicorp had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 14.88%. As a group, research analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

BAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Credicorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.38.

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

