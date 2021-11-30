Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.67.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DAN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Dana from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Dana from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dana from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

DAN stock opened at $21.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 2.41. Dana has a 12 month low of $16.74 and a 12 month high of $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Dana had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dana will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

In other news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 26,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $624,434.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAN. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dana by 385.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Dana by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Dana by 317.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Dana by 916.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Dana by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dana Company Profile

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

