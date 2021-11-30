Decentral Games Market Cap Hits $204.58 Million (DG)

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. One Decentral Games coin can currently be purchased for approximately $590.09 or 0.01035611 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Decentral Games has traded up 36% against the U.S. dollar. Decentral Games has a total market capitalization of $204.58 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decentral Games Profile

Decentral Games’ launch date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 346,695 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling Decentral Games

