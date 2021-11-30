DePay (DEPAY) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $53,076.00

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. DePay has a market cap of $4.00 million and approximately $53,076.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DePay has traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar. One DePay coin can now be purchased for $1.92 or 0.00003359 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DePay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00066444 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00072259 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.55 or 0.00095620 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,664.93 or 0.08176354 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,950.77 or 0.99819242 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00021994 BTC.

DePay Profile

DePay’s total supply is 62,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

DePay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DePay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DePay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DePay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.