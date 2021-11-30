DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Stock analysts at Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 87.27% from the company’s previous close.

DHX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. B. Riley boosted their price target on DHI Group from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Get DHI Group alerts:

DHI Group stock opened at $5.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.54 million, a PE ratio of -8.90, a PEG ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. DHI Group has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $6.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.82.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). DHI Group had a negative net margin of 22.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DHI Group will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of DHI Group in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in DHI Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in DHI Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in DHI Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in DHI Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 73.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.