DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Upgraded by Sidoti to “Buy”

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $52.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Sidoti’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Roth Capital raised shares of DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

DMC Global stock opened at $37.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.76 million, a PE ratio of 411.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.15. DMC Global has a 12 month low of $35.50 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.80.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $67.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.90 million. DMC Global had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 0.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DMC Global will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in DMC Global by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in DMC Global by 576.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in DMC Global by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

