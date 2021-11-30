DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Upgraded by Sidoti to “Buy”

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $52.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Sidoti’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.39% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Roth Capital raised shares of DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.
DMC Global stock opened at $37.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.76 million, a PE ratio of 411.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.15. DMC Global has a 12 month low of $35.50 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.80.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in DMC Global by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in DMC Global by 576.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in DMC Global by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter.
DMC Global Company Profile
DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.
