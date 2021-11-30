DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Northland Securities

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Northland Securities from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 186.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DCGO. Barclays started coverage on shares of DocGo in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DocGo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday.

Get DocGo alerts:

Shares of DCGO opened at $7.67 on Tuesday. DocGo has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $11.86.

Motion Acquisition Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Ambulnz Inc

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for DocGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.