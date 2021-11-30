Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Reaches $0.22 on Top Exchanges

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. Dogecoin has a market cap of $29.31 billion and approximately $2.05 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000380 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $215.19 or 0.00369352 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00005918 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000418 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000087 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,331,555,979 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.