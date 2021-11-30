Dragon Coins (DRG) Market Capitalization Tops $1.44 Million

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 30th. One Dragon Coins coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dragon Coins has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and $57.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dragon Coins has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00045087 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.12 or 0.00239985 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007983 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.81 or 0.00088929 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Dragon Coins

Dragon Coins is a coin. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 coins and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 coins. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin . Dragon Coins’ official website is drgtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragon Coin will act as a friction-less, low-cost & transparent alternative financial mechanism within Casinos, to enhance the age-old gaming industry. With its expertise in blockchain technology, the Dragon’s goal is to reshape the long-standing gaming industry while benefiting those rooted in the industry, as well as all the members of the public who join in the journey to achieve the goals of Dragon Coin. “

Buying and Selling Dragon Coins

