Elastos Reaches Market Capitalization of $90.30 Million (ELA)

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. Elastos has a total market capitalization of $90.30 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elastos coin can currently be purchased for about $4.47 or 0.00007840 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Elastos has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005626 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000019 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000168 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elastos Profile

Elastos is a coin. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,800,899 coins and its circulating supply is 20,213,472 coins. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elastos’ official message board is news.elastos.org . Elastos’ official website is elastos.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees. “

Elastos Coin Trading

