Elly Keinan Acquires 29,150 Shares of Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Stock

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) insider Elly Keinan acquired 29,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.17 per share, with a total value of $500,505.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE KD traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $15.80. 5,389,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,629,492. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Kyndryl has a 12 month low of $15.45 and a 12 month high of $52.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Kyndryl in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Kyndryl in a report on Sunday, November 14th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc operates as a holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides applications, data, AI, cloud, core enterprise, digital workplace, security and other related services. Kyndryl Holdings Inc is based in New York, United States.

