Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Raises Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,597 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises 6.7% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.20% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $19,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 598.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 141.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $79.58 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.32 and a 12 month high of $83.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.01.

