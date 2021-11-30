Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 114,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,571,000. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF accounts for about 7.1% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned 0.36% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 142.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 20,300.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 260.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period.

Shares of VDC stock opened at $187.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.16. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $164.57 and a 1 year high of $191.28.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

