Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.96.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENDP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Endo International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of ENDP stock opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.46. Endo International has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $10.89. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $772.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.94 million. Endo International had a net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 108.42%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Endo International will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Endo International by 430.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,399,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,841 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endo International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Endo International by 179.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 355,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 228,477 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Endo International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $820,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Endo International by 4.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,278,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,021,000 after acquiring an additional 172,170 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Endo International

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

