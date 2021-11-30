Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.96.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENDP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Endo International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.
Shares of ENDP stock opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.46. Endo International has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $10.89. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.21.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Endo International by 430.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,399,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,841 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endo International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Endo International by 179.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 355,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 228,477 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Endo International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $820,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Endo International by 4.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,278,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,021,000 after acquiring an additional 172,170 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Endo International
Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.
Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet
Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.