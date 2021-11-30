Ethverse (ETHV) Trading 9.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. One Ethverse coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000444 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ethverse has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ethverse has a total market capitalization of $1.99 million and $5,807.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.91 or 0.00357400 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00014414 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000087 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001350 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $707.56 or 0.01240169 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003228 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000074 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ethverse is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 36,968,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,878,094 coins. The official website for Ethverse is ethverse.com . Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ethverse is medium.com/ethverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

