EvenCoin (EVN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $241,966.00

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. During the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar. One EvenCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. EvenCoin has a market cap of $53,653.15 and $241,966.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.12 or 0.00353753 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00014397 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000088 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001356 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $685.07 or 0.01199025 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003221 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000074 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About EvenCoin

EvenCoin is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

