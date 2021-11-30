Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,092 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $4,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 139,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $346,000. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, Director Michelle M. Frymire bought 2,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $121,686.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRC opened at $45.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.87. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.01 and a 52-week high of $52.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 202.38%.

SRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist lifted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.26.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.