Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price points to a potential upside of 192.89% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Fennec Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

FENC opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $124.33 million, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a current ratio of 12.90, a quick ratio of 12.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.16. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.69 and a 52 week high of $10.08.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts predict that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 359.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. 46.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

