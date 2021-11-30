First Bank & Trust Acquires 3,147 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the period. British American Tobacco makes up 0.9% of First Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 25,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 5.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $34.32 on Tuesday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $34.00 and a 1 year high of $41.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.37 and a 200 day moving average of $37.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

A number of analysts recently commented on BTI shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

