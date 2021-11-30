First Bank & Trust Buys Shares of 124,136 Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 124,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,695,000. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of First Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. First Bank & Trust owned 1.20% of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 83.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 178.6% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the second quarter valued at about $209,000.

Get Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CATH opened at $57.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.55 and its 200-day moving average is $54.97. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 52-week low of $44.54 and a 52-week high of $61.25.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.